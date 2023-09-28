Quartararo, season finale without goals

The unexpected third place obtained by Fabio Quartararo at the Indian Grand Prix he gave the French champion – and Yamaha – his second podium of the season. A good result, in an incredibly deficient situation for the Iwata company, incapable of providing its riders with a bike capable of fighting for the top.

The gap to the Ducatis is too wide, both in terms of time trial and engine, and the ranking exactly reflects these great difficulties, given that Quartararo is even outside the top ten positions in the riders’ world championship. The Frenchman is in fact in eleventh position, and is winning the derby with Franco Morbidelli, given that he precedes him in the ranking by 28 points.

At Motegi ‘El Diablo’ has never collected any notable results. Only one podium in 2019 behind Marc Marquez and an eighth position last year, when he was unable to take much advantage of Bagnaia’s crash.

Quartararo’s words in the press conference

“The podium in India? It will be difficult to repeat this, we must approach this weekend like the others, doing our best. Being in the top 10 on Friday is more than half of our problems for us.

Meeting with Yamaha top management? We talk about it every weekend, yesterday I spoke with the president and the most important engineers. For them it will be important to take more risks, to make 2024 better. What we discussed is confidential, it was a positive meeting, but they are just words. We have to react, go on track and feel the improvements.

2024 calendar? We are clearly at the limit. The problem is not just with the 22 races, but with the 22 Sprints. Let’s see how many more injuries there have been, already from Friday you have to go to the limit. Now you are always at the limit and this is a problem for me. Doing more than 22 races is impossible, on a physical level it is very different to F1.

India at a different time? I don’t think the situation was that bad. We certainly lost liquids, but I don’t think it should be moved.”