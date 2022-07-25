Fabio Quartararo he is enjoying the holidays in his own way. Other than Sunday at the beach, the MotoGP world champion, with his new platinum blonde look, showed up in the Paul Ricard paddock, greeting acquaintances and friends. Especially those of the Mercedesa car on which he also had himself photographed, to the delight of his parents followers on social media. Sunday may not be the last time we will see Quartararo at the wheel of a Mercedes: the French driver is in fact organizing a test on a Brackley team car, exactly as Valentino Rossi did in 2019 in Valencia.

“We are working on getting into a Formula 1 at the end of the year, fingers crossed“, he said El Diablo to DAZN. “Formula 1 is very different from MotoGP, but I like it a lot. I hope I can get into a car someday“. Also Sky Sports Uk confirmed that the Yamaha rider “he will board the Mercedes at the end of the season“. The Frenchman already tested the Brackley team simulator last year, and is a huge fan of Formula 1, of which he does not miss a race. MotoGP permitting, of course.