In the space of nine grands prix 2022’s Fabio Quartararo it turned upside down, going from an easy descent from +91 after the Sachsenring to an arduous climb to -23 from Bagnaia when only the Valencia stage is missing at the end of the season. The French Yamaha champion is aware that he has little chance of reconfirming the world title of last season and has only one result available: to win, hoping that Bagnaia comes 15th or worse under the checkered flag. Any outcome other than the first place at the finish by Quartararo would mathematically give the crown to the Italian of Ducati. And considering the slump in Yamaha’s performance, associated with the take-off of the eight Ducatis on the grid, it is clear that this possibility is even more subtle than the already ruthless math. In Valencia ‘El Diablo’ played seven grand prix, collecting only one podium, the second place in 2019 after starting from pole position. Last season he started from the third row of the starting grid and finished fifth at 5 ″ 4 behind the winner Bagnaia, who preceded two other Ducatis, those of Martin and Miller, at the finish line. The Frenchman was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference on Thursday.

Pressure on Bagnaia. “I have only one goal in mind and I have nothing to lose. I will do my best to fight for the win, obviously I’m not in the best position, but I don’t have too many worries. In any case it will have been a positive season, for us it is an all-in, we play everything. “

Position on the grid. “Last year we had a problem with the front tire and this year it will be tougher and can help us. I’m pretty confident. “

Sepang and the broken finger. “It doesn’t hurt that much, I took painkillers in Malaysia. I will have surgery in the winter to have a normal finger, because it is now bent and very strange. “

Lessons of 2022. “Before the start of the season we had bad news about the bike. Then I complained a lot, because we hadn’t improved at all and I wasn’t totally focused. The first half of the season was excellent, we kept that level in the second, but the others improved a lot. Then we made some mistakes, it was a tough season. It wasn’t the best, but it’s not that bad as we’re still fighting for the championship. “

Bagnaia. “We always talk about the strength of the Ducatis, but he is always the one at the top. Let’s talk about a great driver, let’s have the last big fight and let’s enjoy it. We have known each other for a long time, even though he has often been a category above me. We hope there can be a good battle this weekend. I envy his speed, especially the one seen in the second half of the championship. For him it all seems very simple, both in qualifying and in the race. He manages to be fast in any situation, I would like to have this quality. “

Difficulties. “I spent time with friends and talked a lot with Jake Dixon. I always want to push so hard that sometimes I make mistakes. There were circuits and difficult moments for the bike that led me not to have fun on the saddle. “

2023. “It starts in March and ends in November and next year there will be sprint races. There will be the same km, but doing the PL4 and the race is totally different. You take more risks and there will be more pressure and it will be tough mentally and physically. But it will be the same for everyone. “

More important is the GP or tests on Tuesday. “Priority to the race, on Tuesday I hope to have good news. “

Perception of Bagnaia as a rival. “Just before or after Silverstone, it was clear that Bagnaia was going extremely fast and I knew he would be the most dangerous rival in the championship. I made some mistakes, because I always pushed to the maximum. “