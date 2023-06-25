The Yamaha Frenchman, who had hurt himself racing in training this week, crashed in the race on the third lap, making the situation worse: “I’m afraid we’ll need an operation, I’ll rest and I’ll be at Silverstone”

There is no peace for Fabio Quartararo. The 2021 world champion had arrived at the Dutch GP after a fall on the streets of Amsterdam while he was training while running: in the fall he had sprained his ankle and broken a toe. Instead, today he crashed in the race on the third lap and aggravated the injury. His compatriot Johan Zarco was involved in the crash. In addition to the news of the aggravation of the fracture, Quartararo presented himself with his left arm in a sling on his return from the medical centre.

"The recovery of the arm won't take that long – said the Frenchman – I'll have to check for the foot but surgery should be necessary. At the moment I don't know if I could run, it's very painful. I think I'll rest now, but I expect to be ready for Silverstone." In fact, the world championship stops until 6 August, when it will resume with the race in Great Britain.

the dynamics — The Frenchman described the start of the race and the crash as follows: “I made a mistake at the start. I didn’t want to make a normal start, I wanted to make a perfect one. But by getting too close to perfect, I did terribly wrong. I messed up the way I released the clutch alternating with the throttle, I released it a little too hard. If nothing else we had great pace, the speed was great, so I want to take it as a positive weekend.”