The rediscovered charge

The good performance of Yamaha in the last Malaysian Grand Prix, which ended with 5th place for Fabio Quartararo and 7th for Franco Morbidelli, they reinvigorated the official team of the Japanese manufacturer, which is now preparing to take to the track in Losail for the penultimate round of the 2023 world championship. On the occasion of the only night GP of the world championship, both drivers appear very motivated for the last round outside the European borders, in that same Qatar which gave satisfaction to both the Frenchman and the 28-year-old Roman.

Forget about 2022

Precisely on this route, in fact, Quartararo he won the 2021 edition (known as the Doha GP), in the same year in which he later became world champion. The goal of ‘Diablo’ however, is to redeem himself from the negative performance of 2022, which would at the same time allow him to improve his status in the general ranking which now sees him stuck at 9th place to tied with Jack Miller and 15 points behind Luca Marini: “I made a better start in the Malaysian GP race and I am very satisfied with how fast I was during the weekend – he underlined – being able to battle with the other riders and get another top-5 finish was fantastic. But now we have to focus on the next GP. It’s been a while since we last raced in Qatar. The 2022 race didn’t go as well as we hoped, but we have the motivation to achieve a better result this year“.

The points in common with Sepang

Ever closer to completing his experience in Yamaha, thanks to the official move expected to Pramac for the 2024 season, also Morbidelli boasts success on this track, dating back to 2017, the year in which he was still involved in Moto2. The blue temporarily occupies the 13th position in the ranking, a -9 from his compatriot By Giannantonio: “The Malaysian GP was good because I was able to fight with many riders – he recalled – the performance of the bike was really good, so if we had been further up the grid, who knows what we could have done? I hope to find out this weekend. Qatar, like Sepang, has long straights and in Malaysia we had good speed, so yesI’m curious to see what we can do this weekend“.