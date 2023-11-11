Mess on the way

The Sepang Sprint race represented theyet another seasonal disappointment for Fabio Quartararo. The French champion had finally managed to bring home a decent result in qualifying, obtaining the eighth time on the grid, the second among non-Ducati riders. The good result of Q2, however, was nullified by one bad start for the Yamaha riderwhich in the space of a curve found itself already outside the top 15 positions.

Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of today’s race, Quartararo did not hide himself by admitting his responsibilities: “At the start it was 100% my fault – explained the centaur from beyond the Alps – I wanted to try to pass on the outside and I didn’t brake enough, then I stayed behind until turn 4, even after a contact. I would say it was one of my worst rides ever“.

Opportunity for revenge

Quartararo, however, tried to find at least one positive side from this difficult day, especially in view of the long race: “This experience can be helpful for tomorrowalso because this morning the pace, as in qualifying, was good”.

“We can still fight in the race by making a good start, because we know that when we are in the group everything becomes more difficult. We must also keep in mind that I had tire pressure problems and this didn’t help in the race. We have to do our best for tomorrow to have the right tires and pressures“, he concluded.