After taking stock of the situation and seeing first-hand the limits of the M1 this season, Quartararo set the date for the group test at Misano, the Monday following the San Marino Grand Prix, to start deciding what to do with his future.

If the prototype that Yamaha has designed for next year convinces him, then he will prioritize the marque ahead of the renewal of his contract, which expires in December next year. If not, he will start looking for alternatives to leave in 2025.

“I want to have a test at the Misano test. I don’t want to see things on paper; what I want to see is the bike at Misano, because that will be 95% of the bike I’ll ride in 2024. There we’ll see if Yamaha really wants me for the future”, said Quartararo at Silverstone, in a chat with the writer.

And what does “El Diablo” expect to find at the San Marino test? Proof that Yamaha is actually aware of its inferiority compared to Ducati, Aprilia and KTM, and that it has acted accordingly.

“I believe that Ducati, KTM and Aprilia run many more risks than the Japanese manufacturers. The differences between the KTM, Ducati and Aprilia bikes of five years ago compared to those of today are brutal. Our bike is the same”, he declared Quartararo at Motorsport.com.

“A few days ago I saw my 2021 World Champion bike, and next to it was Lorenzo’s 2015 bike. They’re practically the same, almost nothing changes. It’s very rare after six years,” added the number 20, who halfway through the championship he is eleventh in the World Championship standings, with only one podium to his credit: third place in Austin.

For the Nice rider, the key to the Japanese manufacturers’ stagnation is their conservative attitude, which has become a handicap when you consider how much bikes have evolved over the past five years.

“I don’t have the same experience as other riders, but the World Championship has changed overnight in the four years I’ve been here,” says Quartararo, who lists the points of his reasoning: “In 2019, when I made my debut, to take off, it was enough to activate the launch control. Now you have to do a thousand manoeuvres: brake to activate the front and rear lowerers; look at all the controls and so on. The evolution of the bike is brutal, but the other brands run much more risks than we”.

In Austria, last weekend, the 2021 World Champion compared Pecco Bagnaia to Max Verstappen, due to their dominance in MotoGP and Formula 1 respectively. The Yamaha rider and a great F1 fan believes Yamaha should take notes the risks taken by the “Circus” teams when designing next season’s bikes.

“We are years behind F1 in terms of evolution. The risks they take every year are much greater. We start every year with the same base. I just hope that this time Yamaha makes a considerable change,” said Quartararo.