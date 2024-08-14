The turning point that isn’t there

After the renewal, in some ways rather surprising, signed at the beginning of the year by Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha, there was curiosity to see what steps forward the Iwata manufacturer would make during 2024. For the moment, however, the results have been rather modest. After ten GPs, the Frenchman is only 14th in the world rankings and can boast a seventh place in Portimao as his best result of the season. Since April, the 2021 world champion has achieved just one top-10 finish.

Approaching the Austrian GP, ​​expectations for the Japanese giant are certainly not high and the main objective for Quartararo and Alex Rins (who returns to the saddle after missing the British GP at Silverstone) is to continue to try new solutions which could be especially useful next season.

Quartararo and Rins’ words

“We have a challenging time ahead of us and this is positive for us. – Quartararo declared while introducing the trip to Spielberg – the feelings of the Silverstone weekend were not the best, so There is work to be done and the more laps we can do the better. We’ll do what we always do this year: try some new things, collect data and give 100% to Spielberg in the Sprint and the long race.”.

“I was very disappointed not to be able to race at Silverstone, but I want to use this fact to motivate myself even more to come back stronger in Spielberg. I trained both on and off the bike and stayed in touch with medical experts throughout the recovery process. – commented Rins instead – I feel good and I’m excited to be able to get back on my M1“.