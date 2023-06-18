The crisis of results at home continues unabated Yamahamade even more emblematic by the 13th place for Fabio Quartararo at the Sachsenring. The Frenchman, who won the last edition of the German Grand Prix on this very track last year, had to deal once again with a difficult to manage YZR-M1, even more so with a completely wrong tire compound. It was the 2021 world champion who admitted this last mistake, doing so in a post-race interview with Sky Sports MotoGP.

In an attempt to find that extra pace compared to the competition, Quartararo and his team have focused on a different strategy, mounting the hard front and the soft rear, which however proved unsuccessful: “It was difficult to choose the tire today, because finishing 10th or 13th didn’t change anything – commented – we tried a fix, but it went wrong. Marc Marquez has had many difficulties since 2020, especially since his injury, but for me he remains one of the strongest of all. There is no parallelism between me and him, the only thing we have in common is that we are struggling so much with our bikes. The choice of tires was made to try and do something different, because if we used other people’s rubber we knew we’d be in trouble all overbut it turned out to be totally wrong.”

Quoting Marquez, who did not take part in the GP today due to a slight fracture in his left thumb (despite having been declared FIT by the doctors), Quartararo underlined the difficulties that the Japanese manufacturers, such as Honda and his Yamaha, are suffering , not sparing a criticism to the technicians: “We have been talking about our difficulties for a long time and we are pushing hard with the Japanese to resolve them – he concluded – we know that their mentality is slower than the European one, we are trying to find a solution to make the way of working faster, and they know exactly where the problem is“.