Thanks to the injury suffered by Marc Marquez in 2020, Fabio Quartararo he gradually established himself among the reference pilots of the category, having for three consecutive seasons the concrete possibility of graduating as world champion. If in 2020 the Frenchman, in the Petronas Yamaha team, still seemed too immature to handle the pressure and saw Joan Mir win the title, in 2021 he made his dream come true astride the official Yamaha, while in 2022 he saw himself recover and beat by Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia’s Ducati, who recovered from a 91-point deficit after 10 races. For 2023, the 23-year-old champion from Nice hopes that the M1 can give him the right push, perhaps starting with filling the top speed deficit that has now become chronic compared to all the rival manufacturers.

Despite his world championship win and his four years of MotoGP experience, Quartararo is still there the second youngest driver on the grid starting point (only Raul Fernandez at 22 beats him): “It’s a good feeling, it means that I started quite young and I’m doing well“, explained to RoadRacing Worldadding: “I hope to stay in MotoGP for at least another ten years, but obviously it will depend on many things and on injuries. Let’s hope we don’t have many, because I would like to continue up to the age of 32-33“. The Yamaha rider then dedicated an interesting reflection to the lack of characters in the premier category: “Having a defined personality like mine is great, because there are super fast riders who have no personality. And I feel good like this. I’m different from the others, but it’s true that many people say that my charisma is similar to that of Valentino Rossi. And that’s something great.”