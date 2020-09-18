It is noted that the Emilia Romagna GP It is the second in a row to be held at the Marco Simoncelli in Misano, because the MotoGPs have flown since the first session. The best time has been marked Fabio Quartararo and he has done it with a better time than the one he did last week, remaining only three tenths of the 1: 31.411 with which Maverick Viñales established pole position and a new track record. And the equality continues, because the first 16 are in the same second.

The one who closes that list of those who are in the same second is an Álex Rins who has had a hard FP1. The Spaniard saved a fall that could have been dangerous, especially considering that he still has some discomfort on his right shoulder, the result of a fall in the first GP of the year, in Jerez. The Suzuki wanted to get him out by the ears at the exit of Turn 5, right, first with a skid and then with a double jerk with which he could have been catapulted into the air.

Fortunately, the Catalan gripped the handlebars with force and, although his feet were far from the footpegs and even the airbag of the suit inflated, he was able to stay on his GSX-RR although already through the escape. It was a full-blown sustazo, the kind that makes the noble parts of the pilot hit against the tank, but it did not take away the intensity and he went out on track again to give it his all. It was there when the fall came, in turn 8, on the right, when losing the front wheel at low speed (around 85 per hour). Nothing was done and he was able to return to the Suzuki box by himself, then showing on his face his disappointment at a session in which he suffered more than necessary.

MotoGP FP1 times at Misano 2.

MotoGP



Going back to the times table, the Yamaha festival on this track was completed only on this occasion by Franco Morbidelli with second place. Last Sunday’s winner was 90 thousandths behind his partner on the Petronas Yamaha SRT. After them two and until closing the top ten with provisional access to Q2, Pol, Mir, Oliveira, Nakagami, Dovizioso, Zarco, Aleix and Bagnaia. Further back, Álex Márquez (12th, gives off better sensations), Maverick (13th, with the new exhaust on his M1), Rins (16th), Rossi (17th), Lecuona (19th) and Rabat (21st) have qualified. .