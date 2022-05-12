After the success achieved in Portimao and the place of honor in Jerez de la Frontera, Fabio Quartararo arrives at the French Grand Prix as the leader of the world championship. The Nice driver has never won on the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans – his best result is third place in 2021 – and therefore he will try to reverse the trend starting from Sunday’s race that sees him as the host. The Yamaha centaur was the protagonist at the Parc des Princes in Paris in a meeting with the champions of Paris Saint Germain, a football team in which Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Leo Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, immortalized by photographers, play. Quartararo was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference to present the Thursday event, together with colleagues Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargarò and compatriot Johann Zarco. Below is a transcript of the most significant passages of the meeting with journalists.

Home GP and PSG. “Going to the stadium with my bike and playing with them was great. I will give my best in the home GP. I want to approach myself as a normal grand prix and let the fans enjoy the race, without creating too much pressure. “

Revenge with Bagnaia. “It is difficult to know who will be able to go to the podium, the track is very different from Jerez. We need to work well from Friday and find good tires for the race and do a good qualifying, which for us is crucial for the race. “

Yamaha perspective without customer team. “If I stay next year, and if there are only 2 Yamaha bikes, it wouldn’t be a real problem. Now we are struggling to compare data with the second team, so it won’t be a problem for me. “

Favorite points of the track. “I like the first sector, then also the fourth. When it’s hot, T1 is great, it’s a great sector. Turn 3 becomes very treacherous in the cold. “

Rain prospects for the GP. “Honestly, I prefer a dry race, but we made progress in the wet, as we saw in Mandalika and Portimao. “

Home race an advantage. “No Frenchman has ever won here in MotoGP, I don’t think that’s an advantage. Seeing the fans cheering is special, but it’s not like football. Here you don’t hear them driving, but we’ll do our best. “

Tire pressure. “It depends on whether you are in front or behind, so it happened to me in Portugal, where I had lower pressure throughout the race. It will be difficult if they establish a regulation, if you start with high blood pressure you risk going badly for the whole race. Especially with the front. We have to look for solutions with Michelin.