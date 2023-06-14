A vertical collapse

From having a 91-point lead after the 2022 German GP to being -75 on the eve of the 2023 edition. The Yamaha M1 was already suffering against the Ducati a year ago, but now the comparison is truly merciless and Fabio Quartararo, world champion in 2021, pays the consequences by failing even remotely to annoy Francesco Bagnaia, who has only his Ducati brand mates as opponents this season. Below are the words of El Diablo, team manager Massimo Meregalli and Franco Morbidelli in view of another weekend that could be decidedly bitter for a Yamaha that is experiencing a crisis that seems irreversible.

The words of Fabio Quartararo

“Mugello was difficult, but we learned from mistakes. Last year I won at Sachsenring, but the problem with this track is that it’s quite narrow. This makes overtaking more difficult, so we have to do well on Friday. We have to start as far forward on the grid as possible.”

The words of Massimo Meregalli

“The Sachsenring it is a good opportunity for our team, we have work to do. Sometimes consecutive race weekends are difficult, but in other cases they are positive, especially when you experience a weekend like the one at Mugello. We would like to leave behind what happened last week. Sachsenring is a unique circuit. Its characteristics shouldn’t be negative for our bikes, so we expect to do better this weekend.”

The words of Franco Morbidelli

“The Italian GP didn’t go the way we wanted, but now we have to put it behind us. The best way forward is to keep a positive mindset and continue to work well together as a team. It probably won’t be an easy weekend againbut we will continue to work to make sure we go in the right direction”. At the end of the Italian Grand Prix finished in tenth position ahead of Fabio Quartararo Morbidelli surprised the MotoGP interviewer on his willingness to be on the lookout for a confirmation in Yamaha in 2024. We’ll see if there will be market developments this weekend .