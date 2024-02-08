by VALERIO BARRETTA

Yamaha, Quartararo halfway satisfied after the tests

Fabio Quartararo he's been saying it for some time: Yamaha needs to improve in qualifying, because – in addition to the obvious penalty in the race – the M1 is capable of defending itself on pace. The 2021 world champion saw improvements on this front in the Sepang tests, but he notes that there is still a long way to go.

Quartararo – 11th at the end of day 3 – wanted to focus on the mileage of the new bike (56 laps completed) while the gap stood at 843 thousandths from Francesco Bagnaia.

Quartararo's words

The Diabloas well as Alex Rins, has collected a lot of useful information on the engine and aerodynamics which gives the team optimism: “We still need to improve our pace on the flying lap, hopefully we can take a step forward. This is basically the next step for the next tests and the first GPs. The 2024 engine is better, the aerodynamics are also a step forward. I believe that step by step we will get closer to the top. My goal is to be in the first two rows in qualifying, maximum three, because I know that I'm quite fast at pace“.

Rins' words

“I'm very happy because we've done a good job in testing so far. It's true that we are still working on the set-up to improve the setup of the bike. I struggled a bit to stop the bike and the rear tire lifted a little“, added Rins. “We're wasting some time in that area. In these last five days of testing we focused on finding elements to test and didn't pay much attention to setup. However, I am quite satisfied with the work done. We have collected a good amount of data, let's see if we can continue like this and continue to improve“.