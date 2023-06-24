Difficult season

World champion in 2021, in contention for the title until the last race in 2022: Fabio Quartararo in the last two seasons, after the bitter flop of 2020, has confirmed in style all the expectations that had accompanied him during his first MotoGP season. This year though the reality is very different: if until last year the talent of the champion from Nice had managed to make up for, at least in part, the obvious shortcomings of the M1, in this 2023 the supremacy exercised by Ducati is too great.

Continuity is not enough

Unlike Marc Marquez, the ‘Diablo’ isn’t crashing repeatedly in an attempt to find the limit, but is trying to collect as many points as possible weekend after weekend like a little ant. The numbers, however, reflect one bleak reality for those who had accustomed themselves and their fans to constantly fight for podiums and victories: only one podium grabbed in seven GPs and already 103 points behind the top of the standings, occupied by Pecco Bagnaia. The results show that this is Quartararo’s worst year since he raced in MotoGP and the person concerned agrees.

Frustration

“It seems fair to say that this is the toughest moment for me since I’ve been racing in the top class – admitted the Yamaha #20 during a long interview given to Sports Courier – maybe i’m not going through the darkest period, but i feel frustrated. That yes“. Clear and sobering words, just as the gap, in terms of performance, between the M1 and the Desmosedicis available to the Ducati riders is clear: “They travel to a different planet – commented Quartararo – both in terms of performance and number of bikes“.

Trust in Yamaha

Impossible to think of this because Quartararo, from the height of his talent, doesn’t try to play all the cards at his disposal to leave Yamaha, trying to settle down on a more competitive bike. However, the Frenchman does not seem to want to take this hypothesis into consideration and has guaranteed loyalty to the Iwata house: “I have not received any offers – he has declared – And even if I had received them, I would still have stayed with Yamaha until the end of 2024. I am focused on this project. Although we are going through a difficult period, I am convinced of the choice“, he concluded.