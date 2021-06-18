Quartararo finished free practice on Friday in second position in the combined standings and on his Yamaha he stopped within two tenths of Miguel Oliveira. Marc Marquez, on the other hand, did not go beyond the 12th time after dominating the first round.

The Honda rider has been unbeaten at Sachsenring in all classes since 2010 and in view of the German GP he feels for the first time in the season without physical limitations, thanks to a track with a layout that favors him. Quartararo, however, believes that Marquez is no stronger than usual and joked that he wants to make things difficult for him in the hunt for the first win of the season as he did in 2019.

“I think he was very strong, but now I believe the same thing – says the Yamaha Frenchman – I remember that in 2019 he made things difficult for me while I was trying to take my first win, so I’ll try to do the same thing. But it looks super fast and the pace looks good. We know that he is very fast on this track and I think we all think so ”.

“Marc has gone through a very difficult period – continues the world leader – and I would be very happy for him if he could get a good result. Of course, happy for him but not for us, because we have to manage to try to have a good result and not let him win. But I’m not here for that I’m here to fight for the win and for the podium, so that’s out of my mind now. But if he managed to win it would be nice for him ”.

Quartararo spent most of FP2 on used tires and managed to lap consistently at 1’22 ”. Happy with this performance, the Nice rider admits that overall the feeling with the Yamaha has improved: “It was long because my tires ran out when they had 33 or 34 laps, but it was really long. I didn’t compare with the other riders, but I felt pretty good. With 32 laps on used tires I managed to do a 1’22 ”5. It’s the morning tire, so I felt good and I think we improved a bit because the feeling with the bike wasn’t very good today, especially on the front. We have ideas for tomorrow, but we’re not far off, so I’m happy with today ”.

Quartararo crashed in FP1 at the penultimate corner and initially it looked like he hurt his shoulder. He said he felt some pain in his hand from the impact and admits he was afraid that he had recovered an injury at the time: “I felt pain in my hands, but it was only a consequence of the impact, so they are fine. . In FP2 I didn’t hear anything and everything went well. At the moment I was a little scared, but everything went well ”.