The winter fears of Fabio Quartararo they materialized in the Austin qualifying, literally dominated by the Ducati patrol, which monopolized the top five positions with Martin, Miller, Bagnaia, Zarco and Bastianini. The Yamaha world champion was ‘the first of the others’ and concluded in sixth position, after a difficult Q2 session in which he slipped and stopped the clock almost six tenths from pole position. He did not go better than Franco Morbidelli, in great difficulty in Q1 and unable to do better than the nineteenth position, which will make him start from the seventh row.

Fabio Quartararo (6th, 2’02.634): “I’ve done my best. I knew that if I wanted to have a great race tomorrow, I had to take a risk. I pushed 100%, but then I crashed. I did my best also in the second part of Q2 and I improved, but in Sector 1 I made a lot of mistakes. I lowered the times in Sectors 3 and 4, but when it’s hot it struggles a bit more with the grip. In the end I am satisfied. I did my best and sometimes a fall can happen. I think we will have to give our all from the start of the race. Let’s see what happens when tire degradation comes into play. We’re not doing that badly, so we’ll see what we can do. I want to have a good racehave fun, get a good start, an excellent first lap and be able to improve ”.

Franco Morbidelli (19th, 2’03.579): “It was an interesting day, in the sense that in FP4 my level wasn’t that bad. I felt much better than yesterday. In FP4 the pace didn’t seem so bad. It wasn’t wonderful, but it wasn’t bad. We were still high up, so it was interesting. But in qualifying we weren’t going anywhere. I couldn’t push. I couldn’t get a good performance out of the package. It’s a shame, but the team is investigating. We are working, we are trying to understand what happened and how to ensure that it does not happen in the future ”.