That he was the driver to beat was pretty clear to everyone, but Fabio Quartararo wanted to confirm it again today in Assen. The world leader made the most of a track that is well suited to the characteristics of his M1, taking his fourth win of the season and increasing his lead in the standings.

The Yamaha rider closes the first part of the season and is projected towards the summer break, consolidating his leadership in the general, in which Johann Zarco has 156 points, 34 more than the second. El Diablo signed today the success for the Iwata manufacturer, who celebrated a splendid double thanks to the second position of Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard himself started from pole, but was mocked by Quartararo, who had a better pace and managed to gain a sufficient advantage after a great duel with Francesco Bagnaia in the first laps. The brawl with the Ducati rider complicated things, which in the end went well: “With Pecco it was initially a good fight. It was a good moment because it was difficult to overtake him, indeed impossible! At each lap I tried to stay in front of him, then I touched a bit and then I overtook at Turn 12, which is a corner where I never thought you could overtake! ”.

Read also:

However, the difficulties at the Dutch Grand Prix were also physical. Being Assen a very demanding track, Quartararo found some difficulty in managing physical strength accusing some arm problems, which however he does not attribute to the compartment syndrome operated on two months ago: “It’s not the operation, it’s more the triceps. I struggled with that this weekend, but like all the riders, after all. On this track the changes of direction are difficult, but I’m really happy ”.

Quartararo’s happiness is given not only by the leadership in the standings and by the new victory, but also by the fact that these results come as a result of the learning process of the two previous seasons: “In the end it is only my third season in MotoGP. I’ve always said that in a season in MotoGP you learn a lot and every time I’m on the bike I learn. 2020 was difficult for the championship but it was also so positive to learn and gain experience for 2021. Now when I’m on the bike, even within the team, I’m really calm, determined. Before going to the races I know what I want to do and that’s it … today I wanted to win ”!.

Now comes the well-deserved summer break, but before going on vacation, Quartararo celebrated the victory with a skit on the track. The Yamaha Frenchman played golf and explains the celebration as follows: “It was the first time I played on asphalt, I didn’t feel well (laughs). Then I’m going to do some swings and send you the video! As for Austria after the break, there are still five weeks left and I’m not even going to think a little about Austria. Now I’m going home, I’m going to have a nice dinner with the family and that’s it ”.