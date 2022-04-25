“It was hard to be applauded in the garage for a seventh place after the Austin race, so we really needed a weekend like this, the best I’ve ever experienced”. Fabio Quartararo yesterday suddenly on the Yamaha M1 the ruler who was able to win by posting in Portimao returned exactly as he had done in 2021 on the occasion of his first visit to the Algarve. At that time, the 1999 class had just returned from the victory in Qatar and the Lusitanian encore immediately put down the run-up to the world champion, suddenly then called into question in Jerez by the compartmental syndrome that prevented him from winning a victory that now seemed certain.

After those Sundays in the spring of 2021, the world title arrived, but also a colorless performance in Portimao culminating in a fall and many races in the name of suffering due to a Yamaha M1 too slow on the straight (even yesterday it paid 10 km / h compared to to the Ducati of Bagnaia). Quartararo, however, wanted to clarify the nature and merit of his criticisms of the prototype made by the Iwata house: “I never said that Yamaha has no performance – his words from today’s edition of the French sports newspaper the team – if he did not have them, he could not fight for these positions. We lose a lot on the straight and in the 45 degree corners, but if you ask me what needs to be changed on the bike at the moment, I don’t know what to answer ”.

As often happened to both in the past, yesterday, together with Quartararo, the other Frenchman was also on the podium Johann Zarco. El Diablo is always happy to speak French at the end of the race in Parco Chiuso and in the celebrations during the Marseillaise: “It is always special to share the podium with Johann, interest in motorcycles in France is growing and we are the two top riders in MotoGP. We are happy to be the testimonials of such an incredible and excited sport as the premier class of the World Championship “.