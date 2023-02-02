Distance rivals. Fabio Quartararo And Francis Bagnaia they have won the last two world titles in MotoGP in 2021 and 2022, but even if they have actually been one another’s main adversary, the supreme moment that characterizes rivalries in motorcycling, i.e. the fairing duel, has not yet occurred against fairing in the final race to conquer the victory, the podium, or simply a better placement by snatching it from the ‘enemy’.

“I haven’t had a real battle with Bagnaia yet – underlined Fabio Quartararo when interviewed by the US broadcaster NBC – because when I was in front he often crashed, just as when he was leading the race and I was further back I was the one who ended up on the ground. However, the time to face each other hand to hand will come”. In fact, El Diablo and Pecco have never had the opportunity to measure themselves against each other in the last few laps or in any case for a handful of laps during the grands prix. The most heated challenge between the two took place in Valencia, when Bagnaia continually responded to Quartararo’s attacks only to then surrender to the fact that the Yamaha rider had more pace.

In Jerez Quartararo chased Bagnaia for a long time without ever really putting the Ducati rider in his sights, a script that was also staged at Mugello, while at the Red Bull Ring the Yamaha rider would have needed a few more laps to try to crown a comeback that would have been sensational. In his debut season, 2019, the transalpine had the honor of battling with Marc Marquez on the last lap on two occasions at Misano and in Thailand: “I lost both confrontationsbut it was really great to compete with Marc up to the checkered flag”Quartararo explained.

Anyone who has already faced Bagnaia several times in the decisive moments of a race and emerged victorious is Aeneas Bastianini, new boxmate of the reigning world champion. Quartararo is convinced that ‘La Bestia’ is among the favorites to win the title in 2023: “In 2022 he was only in his second season in MotoGP, yet he won four races and scored several podiums. He was really impressive, in my opinion he is among the favorites to take the title”El Diablo concluded.