Yamaha presented the first prototype of the 2024 engine at the Misano tests in September, even if Fabio Quartararo was not enthusiastic. On that occasion he stated that he expected much more than what was proposed, especially in terms of power, while the team denied this statement and pointed out that the test took place as expected.

Yamaha’s 2024 engine was developed by former Formula 1 engine chief Luca Marmorini, who was present at the Misano test. Last month the Japanese brand said it had two more engines in the pipeline ahead of the 2024 season, although Quartararo was told not to expect much from the version he will test in Valencia.

“I haven’t spoken to them yet at the moment,” he said on Thursday’s Malaysian Grand Prix when asked what he hoped to see from the engine in Valencia testing. “They told me not to expect big changes for Valencia. But usually the big step will be here in Sepang in February. So, in Valencia I don’t know what to expect and if there will be anything new.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Quartararo is currently ninth in the MotoGP standings and is preparing to start his final hat-trick of the season. In the last race held, in Buriram, he achieved fifth place, while two weeks earlier he finished the Indonesian Grand Prix on the podium.

The Frenchman, who was third in last year’s Malaysian GP, ​​said repeating the performances he had in Thailand “would be fantastic” for him when asked what his expectations were for next weekend. “I don’t know, but at least try to be in the top 10 on Friday,” he said. “This is by far the main objective. And then more or less the pace is always good.”

“So, this will be my main goal, to try to be in Q2 from Friday. For me, a race like the one in Thailand would be fantastic, a sixth, seventh place on this type of track would be fantastic,” he concluded El Diablo.