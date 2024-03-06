Yamaha has to chase

After a 2023 of enormous technical suffering, the Yamaha is called to raise its head again in 2024 by also taking advantage of the new regulation relating to concessions. This is what Fabio Quartararo hopes, too often relegated last season to fighting for back-up positions. In Qatar, El Diablo hopes to see progress at the beginning of 2024.

“We got great information from the tests in Qatar, but we also know that we still have to improve, so our goal is to work on this aspect. This first GP is important: it will show us where we are and we hope to be in a better position than last year. I know that Yamaha is working hard behind the scenes and all team members are super motivated, so I will give my all, as always, to get the best possible result and start the season in the best possible way.” he has declared Fabio Quartararo.

For Alex Rins it will be the first weekend as a Yamaha rider on a circuit that is in some ways yet to be discovered for the Spanish rider who didn't race in Qatar a year ago due to injury: “This new chapter with Yamaha officially begins this weekend. I stayed in Qatar after the test because the weather forecast wasn't good where I live and I wanted to be able to train as much as possible and be in race mode as soon as possible. I'm very motivated and in general I'm curious to see what we can do this weekend. It's a relatively new bike and team, and I didn't race in Qatar last year, which has been resurfaced and rebuilt from 2022, so I know I'll have to take some time to adapt.”