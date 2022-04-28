In Portimao it was suddenly clear again for Quartararo and the Yamaha, a combination capable of returning to success after three dry races even out of the top-5 with the only high point being Mandalika’s second place in Indonesia in the rain. El Diablo in Portugal dominated by winning by gap and finding the head of the drivers’ standings in cohabitation with Alex Rins at 69 points. The sixth stage of 2022 is scheduled for the weekend in Jerez, a circuit that the transalpine adores and on which Yamaha should behave exactly as it did in the Algarve.

The pilots market has yet to go live, but the requests of Fabio Quartararo’s manager, Eric Mahé, are difficult to fulfill even for Yamaha, which on paper should do everything to keep the only rider who has consistently guaranteed level results in recent years to the house of Iwata, a world title included after a fast that lasted since 2015. The Mahé-Quartararo duo would like a double-digit salary for 2023, figures that neither Ducati, nor Honda, nor Suzuki, nor Yamaha are ready to reach in the light of the economic crisis that is also taking place due to the invasion of Ukraine after years of pandemic.

Ducati has no problems in terms of riders and ‘nursery’ from which to draw, in Suzuki the management is satisfied with the couple Joan Mir-Alex Rins and in Honda Marc Marquez already has a staggering salary. Fabio Quartararo would like to see his status as a reference driver of the category recognized by becoming the second highest paid driver on the starting grid after the eight-time world champion, whose box-mate Pol Espargarò will hardly be confirmed in HRC regardless of the conclusion of the negotiation with Fabio Quartararo.

In any case, Yamaha is forced to look around for two reasons, the possible arrival of Quartararo in other shores and the exorbitant requests. As reported by the Spanish newspaper AS Lin Jarvis began probing the availability of Miguel Oliveirawhich does not want to renew with KTM, a house that already last year showed its willingness to bet on Brad Binder by signing the South African until 2024.