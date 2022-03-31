With the place of honor of Mandalika, Fabio Quartararo he has had encouraging signs from his Yamaha, but he is well aware that next weekend’s Termas de Rio Hondo appointment could be anything but simple for his M1. The Frenchman is currently third in the world rankings, three points behind the leader Enea Bastianini and has never achieved significant results in the Argentine stage of the championship. His best placement is in fact the sixth place in 2015 in Moto3, while in the only appearance in the premier class he finished in eighth position at the finish line, taking his first World Championship points in MotoGP. In recent days ‘El Diablo’ has admitted that he is not at ease on the fourteen corners of the Argentine racetrack, but is confident in the improvement of the feeling with the M1 2022. Quartararo was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference on Thursday.

Friday canceled. “I have all the material, we can also leave (laughs, ed), Obviously it’s a shame, we have to cross our fingers and hope that everything can come tomorrow. It will be a challenge for the mechanics, who will have a lot of work to do and Saturday will be a very long day. For TV it will be nice to have one session after another. We will see for ourselves, since everything will be concentrated in one day. “

Mandalika. “It was a super important race, because compared to the tests – where we had been fast – both the asphalt and the rear tires had changed. We didn’t know what to expect. In the dry we were fast, with a great pace, but in the rain we didn’t know what to expect as we never went too fast in the wet. The grip was perfect and it took some time to realize that I could go fast. “

Expectations for Argentina. “We hope to find something more on the bike, even on tracks with less grip than in Indonesia. I was here in 2019 with the MotoGP and it wasn’t too bad. Understanding what to expect is difficult, for the moment I want to give my best and see what result we will achieve. I don’t know how I’m going to prepare, it’s a situation where you can’t do many things. The rear grip of the bike can be improved, but the operating window of our bike is very small. In Qatar I tried a lot of things, but it also takes luck. It depends on the curves and the slopes. “

2 day weekend. “If the bike works immediately you can have even one day of testing, but if you have difficulty it is important to work on Fridays. It will be a great experience to have a two day weekend. “

Chicane Red Bull Ring. “For safety it’s much better, we always got scared in Turn 2. Any chicane there is great for me. We can add it wherever there is a straight line of at least eight hundred meters (jokes, ed). “