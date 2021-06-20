The German Grand Prix was supposed to represent Fabio Quartararo’s redemption after the Barcelona race and so it was. The Yamaha rider did not win at the Sachsenring, but he conquered a valuable third position, which for him really counts as a success. On the day of Marc Marquez’s return to the top step of the podium, the Frenchman managed to capitalize while maintaining the lead in the standings.

This record has not only remained, but has also increased: with the third place in Germany in fact, Quartararo has consolidated his first position going 22 points ahead of second, Johann Zarco. The Ducati compatriot here appeared more in difficulty and, thanks to this, El Diablo considers third position even more precious, considering that the Sachsenring is not a track he loves.

“This podium is truly golden, it counts as a victory – Quartararo said at the end of the race – We had problems all weekend, this morning in the warm-up I was losing tenths at every corner and it was like that in the race as well. I think this podium is golden for me, because I fought until the end and it is important for the team, we struggled all weekend. Now I’m looking forward to Assen, one of my favorite tracks and where the bike is good ”.

So the driver from Nice was not aiming for victory right from the start of the weekend and had set himself a different goal: “The goal was clear, to be on the podium. And we did it. Honestly, we weren’t ready for victory because Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez had something more this weekend. We didn’t have the pace and third position was the most important thing. So we with the team said ‘podium or finish in front of the Ducati’ and so we did. I’m very happy because this is a circuit that I don’t like and we made thirds ”.

Quartararo continues to make a difference at Yamaha, which had one of its worst races of the season at the Sachsenring. It’s late at night for the Frenchman’s teammate, who finished last, but the two Petronas standard bearers didn’t do better either. Unaware of the result of his team mates, the Frenchman observed the race from his point of view: “Honestly, I didn’t expect to do so well because I don’t know how the other Yamahas finished, but I gave my best. It had been a long time since I gave everything like this to make the podium and I went to the limit in all circumstances. But I think that’s how we have to be to stay ahead ”.

“It was difficult – he continued – because in the race we knew where we were losing, for me Turns 6 and 7 we lose at least two tenths per lap. In this sense we can fight for second place, but closer to Miguel. I’m really happy with this podium because I think it’s the first time I’ve finished in the top eight on this track ”.

Quartararo now leads the standings, but he will have to be careful and watch his back from opponents who seem increasingly strenuous. In addition to the already known, we add Oliveira, who has shown great consistency, and also Marc Marquez, whom the Frenchman does not feel completely excluded: “For me with this victory Marc has gained a lot of confidence. It’s true that it’s a track that is good for his shoulder, but we have to keep an eye on him, on Miguel Oliveira, who I’m glad he didn’t have a good start to the season and the three Ducatis who are very strong ”.