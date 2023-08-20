MotoGP Austria, Quartararo is satisfied

Considering the difficulties of the M1 in general and in particular on a track where the engine matters a lot, the Yamaha can be said to be relatively happy with how the Red Bull Ring race went.

Fabio Quartararo he crossed the finish line in eighth place, after slipping to 12th position following a bad start, overtaking Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and winning the duel with Enea Bastianini. The Diablo Aleix Espargaró also burned in the final stages: a result that at least gives him morale after the horrendous weekend at Silverstone. Good comeback also for Franco Morbidelli: starting from 14th, the Italian-Brazilian got rid of Pol Espargaró, Miller and Zarco to get 11th place and five championship points. Certainly not what the Soft try, but today you couldn’t do better.

Quartararo’s words

“Unfortunately in the first three laps I lacked a lot of grip. I couldn’t fight for the position I was hoping for. But, as I said on Thursday: if I give my 100%, I will be happy with the race, and that’s what I did. We know where we need to improve our bike, but today it was good to do some laps behind our rivals, so I could see them up close and give great feedback to the engineers. This year I’m working on two things. I’m trying to finish in the best possible position, to be focused and calm. But I am also trying to prepare myself for next year, which I think will be very important. I want to give Yamaha the best possible feedback, to make the best bike possible“.

Morbidelli’s words

“It was a tough race. I started a bit further back, so I had to make up some positions“, he added Morbidelli. “It was still a fun race. I was in good shape and was able to reassemble. I felt strong, I felt I had good pace. But unfortunately the starting position is still an issue. We will try to improve it and improve other areas as well“.