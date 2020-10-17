Startled in the third MotoGP free practice for the ugly fall suffered by Fabio Quartararo, but at first it seems like nothing but shock. The leader of the general has left by ears when he reached turn 14, at 9:19 am from the end of the third free practice of the Aragon GP and he quickly looked sore.

On the ground he complained about his left arm and already standing he showed a sensitive limp that forced him to be transferred on a stretcher to the ambulance that was waiting for him on the service road. and in which he was transferred consciously to the circuit clinic. From there he came out aided by a crutch to walk but saying: “I’m fine. I’m fine.” Everything was a scare and a blow to the hip, but without injury in a first observation.

A fracture at this point in the championship would mean saying goodbye to his title options, because in addition to missing tomorrow’s race he would not have been able to race, at least, next week, again at MotorLand under the name of the Teruel GP. The Frenchman is the leader of the general, with 10 points of advantage over Mir, 18 over Dovizioso and 19 over Maverick, so there is no room for error with only five races to go.

Times of the MotoGP combined after FP3.

MotoGP



The crash was very ugly, as the steering of his Yamaha first closed at 140 km / h in the braking of Turn 14, on the right. I was going for the piano and then it has suffered a blown up, hitting hard against the asphalt. The alarms went off immediately in the Petronas Yamaha box, because he looked as if he had been injured, but it seems that this was not the case.

Looking at the times table, lThe ten with direct access to Q2 have been Viñales (yesterday’s time was worth him), Morbidelli, Quartararo, Crutchlow, Pol, Mir, Álex, Nakagami, Rins and Aleix. Outside of it has remained, in key of title Dovizioso, who also suffered a fall, although without physical consequences to regret.