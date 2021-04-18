Fabio Quartararo added this Sunday in Portugal his second win in a row in MotoGP and the third triumph in three grands prix for Yamaha. In a rugged race, the Frenchman beat Pecco Bagnaia and Joan Mir, who achieved his first podium of 2021. Remarkable seventh place for the reappeared Marc Márquez, who wept with emotion after completing a comeback in which, after nine dramatic months, came to be with the strongest.

The Algarve MotoGP race ended up becoming an accolade for Quartararo, a rider who was able to win the first two races of 2020, but then entered a roller coaster of results that made that the top favorite for the title was diluted until finishing eighth of the general. That when he had already guaranteed his passage to the official structure, an exam in which, for now, he is taking good grade.

He was able to fight in the front group in the first test in Qatar, finishing fifth, he successfully took the second disputed on the same stage and this Sunday he did almost everything well. Not going out, because that seems like an unsolvable problem, although it does stabilize after the blows of the first laps and then impose the rhythm that he had shown in training, if not superior at least enough to fight to win. All this with his teammate, Maverick Viñales, another of those who had shown a great step, sunk in the last position of the race due to a last-minute tire choice with which he screwed up.

«I had a pace that I did not expect and I pushed to the maximum since I knew that the consumption of the tires here would be good. I don’t think I’ve ever pushed this hard and this to the limit, and with the Rins pressure from behind was very difficult. It has been worth forcing like this because it has been an incredible race ”, pointed out the winner. Because Alex Rins, second on the grid, demanded the maximum from the Frenchman in an unexpected duel to two because Suzuki’s Spaniard had not been seen with that power during the weekend. A fast-laps fight that ended when Rins went to the ground seven turns for the conclusion. At that moment, the leading pair had already been behind their pursuers for more than three seconds, allowing Quartararo to face the end with a very comfortable safety mattress.

From behind, the fight for the rest of the podium it involved three drivers, Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, penalized for starting from eleventh, and champion Joan Mir. Zarco erred, and went to the ground; and Bagnaia was able to restrain Mir, who in turn found himself worrying about not allowing Franco Morbidelli to overtake him.

“I have managed the race well although the bike was not one hundred percent, but I think we did well, in the middle of the race I had problems at the front but I survived until the end,” acknowledged the Majorcan from Suzuki, who signed like this his first podium since defending number one. “I wanted to try to overtake Pecco but he did very well and I had no chance,” he acknowledged after finishing a race in which the second Ducati official, Jack Miller, ended up on the ground again, and in which Viñales, who arrived as third overall, he could only reach eleventh place.

Champion tears



It was a Sunday when only 16 pilots crossed the finish line. Among them, an excited Marc. Márquez played Márquez in the opening bars, he came to place third, but could not hold the pulse with Mir, who had come out like a shot and had managed to stick to his wheel. From then on, Cervera’s man dedicated himself to fighting his physical condition, a duel that he won and that gave him a remarkable seventh final place as a prize, one position behind the Aprilia of a meritorious Aleix Espargaró.

“I was afraid of not finishing my degree, but it didn’t enter my head,” Márquez acknowledged. «The key point has been to accept the first laps, that they passed me, that they were abused in quotes, because it was not my place and I was not playing at my level now. I have picked up my pace, and although there has been a moment in which I have come to the top, doing good laps and catching those in front, the man with the mallet has come and told me that until there, and to finish the race, because there was no control. It is an important point to accept that it cannot be done and that the time will come », he added, very excited.

Received in his box amid applause and could not contain his tears when he took off his helmet. It has given value to the intangible on this weekend of his return. «Mentally I have freed myself and every time I think about it my voice breaks and tears come to my eyes because it has been very hard. I feel like a pilot again nine months later and I hope that it is the beginning of the return to my normality ».