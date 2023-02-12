With a 17th and 20th place, it’s hard to think that Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli are happy with Yamaha’s progress. Yet, the Diablo and the Soft they leave the Sepang circuit with much more certainty than they had left in Valencia, for the last round of the 2022 World Championship. The 2021 world champion had asked for more motor to fight against Ducati’s excessive power, and he was satisfied: the problem now becomes the time attack, an element on which both riders complained. Quartararo has even defined disastrous the assaults on time, waiting to try the whole package of developments on aerodynamics and chassis. Something that Yamaha failed to do, also thanks to the usual capricious weather in Malaysia.

“I am very happy with the top speed of the bike. This is something I’ve been asking for for some time. We had a lot of things to try and I have to say I’m happy with that too, because we asked for a development package“, commented Quartararo to Yamaha channels, after the conclusion of the three-day test. “In general, Pace on used tires is good, I feel very satisfied. Today the feeling wasn’t the best during the time attack. We will analyze all the data and then think about how to “reset” for Portimão. However with the new tires it was a disaster. We have no idea why we are so far away, yet we tried time attacks, and that’s the most worrying thing, because if you don’t qualify well you can’t even fight for the top-5. We have to work on this in Portimão“.

Morbidelli agrees with his teammate on the need to improve the flying lap: “Finally we looked at the aerodynamic options. We really needed to do this and found some interesting things that we will have to confirm in Portimão. We did a back-to-back of other things we needed to test consecutively. Finally, we did too a time attack, which however was not very positive. We therefore need to look into this aspect further. We will work on it in order to arrive more prepared for the tests that will be held in Portimão”.