A race ruined on the first lap

Fabio Quartararo, who started from the fourth row, hadn’t lost much ground on the first lap as often happens but in Turn-7 Takaaki Nakagami went inside very long forcing the 2021 world champion to get his Yamaha M1 back up and ending up off the track – in any case on an asphalted escape route – and thus collapsing in last position. El Diablo then managed to climb up to the final seventh position. The Commissioners analyzed the episode as a racing incident.

Quartararo’s words

“I hadn’t lost ground on the first lap, but Nakagami entered Turn-7 like a kamikazeit was very long – he declared to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – so I finished last. The positive note is that the pace wasn’t bad, because in the end I managed to recover a few positions. We’re still trying to find a good base on this new Yamaha. In Portimao on the second day of testing, we changed everything and now we have to work.”

The standings cry

In the championship Marco Bezzecchi is the surprise leader with 50 points after today’s victory, the first in his MotoGP career. Fabio Quartararo is tenth with 18 points, 32 less than the VR46 rider, with Franco Morbidelli who is the best Yamaha rider at 21 points. In a moment of such great difficulty, the liabilities could have been even heavier, but Quartararo absolutely has to straighten out a season that doesn’t seem to want to take off.

Austin to crack

In 2021 Quartararo finished in second position at the Circuit of the Americas behind the elusive Marc Marquez. A year ago, however, he did not go beyond the seventh place finish right behind the eight-time world champion at the end of a beautiful battle between the two riders who, starting from 2019, began to challenge each other in very exciting last-lap battles at Misano and in Thailand. With an M1 yet to be discovered, the weekend in Texas could prove to be even more difficult for the French rider to interpret, who has not been on the podium since the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix, finishing in third position behind the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Bastianini.