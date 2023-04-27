The start of the championship Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha was undoubtedly very complex, but the Frenchman saw a small glimmer of light with the third place obtained on the difficult Austin track. In the world championship, the Frenchman is in seventh place in the standings, 30 points behind the world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi. More than the distance in terms of numbers, what worries ‘El Diablo’ most is the evident difference in speed of his M1 compared to the Ducati, as demonstrated by the easy overtaking on the straight by Luca Marini’s Ducati VR46.

In Jerez Quartararo achieved his first career victory in MotoGP in 2020, then repeated in the second race of the same year. On the Spanish track, the transalpine can also boast four poles and last year’s second place behind Bagnaia.

Quartararo’s words at the press conference

“In Austin we had a great pace, it was nice to get on the podium. But we want to do many other races and this could be the right occasion. Secret in Jerez? We rode a lot on this track and I was also strong in Moto3. We need to be focused, define our targets in qualifying. Testing on Monday? What I know is that there is nothing big. We know what the problem is and we can’t fix it for this year.

I don’t know if the new things will help us, since we can’t touch the engine, it’s up to them to find the solution. There’s a combination of factors, definitely acceleration, opening and managing the throttle better. There is a problem, but connected to many others. Tire pressure? If they postpone the rule, that’s fine. Overtaking? In 2021 we had the best cornering speed, in 2022 we were all very close. But in the last corner you can pass, even if last year I was not able to pass anyone. Who will be on pole? Bagnaia. Who will win Sprint and GP? I hope.”