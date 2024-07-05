Fabio Quartararothirteenth in the world championship with Yamaha, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The 100th GP

“This layout is not the best for us, considering our problems. We will try to seize the opportunities and bring home the best possible result.”

The future

“There are a lot of things that are happening. At the time of the negotiation we talked about a full factory satellite team to help us. The important thing was to have an improvement. Who would I like in Pramac? Di Giannantonio could really do a great job for Yamaha, because in the last 10 months he has really done a remarkable job and we need someone like him to improve. Sergio Garcia? Or even Lopez, they are fast in Moto2 and could carve out a place in Pramac, which will be an extension of the factory team. We are changing many things.”