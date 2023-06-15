2023 of Fabio Quartararo it looks like a flat horizontal line, which doesn’t want to have peaks upwards. Apart from the Sunday podium in Austin, the Frenchman has never managed to bring his Yamaha into the top7 between Sprints and long races, a sign of an M1 that seems to have taken a clear step back compared to the recent past. It seems incredible to think that only last year the driver from Nice was leading the world championship, such is the gap he embarks on at each race.

Quartararo seems rather disconsolate and with little motivation, as evidenced by the just 8 points advantage over teammate Franco Morbidelli, kept at a stellar distance last year. The Frenchman arrives at the Sachsenring, the site of his last MotoGP victory on 19 June 2022, almost a year ago. The hopes of repeating themselves seem reduced to a flicker.

Quartararo’s words at the press conference

“Expectations for the Sachsenring? I don’t know if it will be possible to fight for the first positions, the goal is to be in the top 10 starting tomorrow, to guarantee us a dignified position. Our last qualifying was terrible. Wherever we race, I’m slower than in 2022, while the others have taken a step forward. There are many riders in front close to each other and we are further apart. From tomorrow we will push 100% and see the times.

The most difficult moment of your career? No, but yes in MotoGP. I struggle to understand, we haven’t made huge changes, but the bike rides in a completely different way. We absolutely have to find a solution, also to take advantage of the rubber on the flying lap.

Morbidelli’s future? That video made me laugh a lot. I don’t have to evaluate what he says, my opinion is not so important. It’s up to the team to decide his future.

Qualification? We have to try to get straight into Q2. The goal is to start from the first two rows, but the third won’t be bad.”