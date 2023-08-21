Two numbers 1

From this year they have in common the number with which they run. Max Verstappen And Francis Bagnaia they brought back the number #1 in F1 and MotoGP respectively. The Dutch driver announced it immediately when he conquered the world title in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Francesco Bagnaia instead declared after Valencia that he had to take some time to think, but in the end he is showing off the glorious ‘table’ in this 2023 and is honoring it big time.

Both are already widely launched towards the confirmation of their respective thrones when there is still half of the season left for the epilogue of F1 and MotoGP, but at the moment the duo Verstappen-Red Bull and Bagnaia-Ducati form tandems unattainable for the competition. Fabio Quartararo, a rider who dueled with Bagnaia in 2021 and 2022, went too far in this comparison between the two peers (both were born in 1997): “Pecco is a bit like Max Verstappen now, I believe. Even in past years he had the best bike, but you can have the best bike and not get the results. It depends on the combination. But now he seems to feel unstoppable, I don’t see any rider who can be faster than him.”the words of El Diablo reported by the site speedweek. com.

A comparison, the one with Verstappen, with which Bagnaia does not agree: “Me the Verstappen of MotoGP? I do not think so”Pecco’s ‘reply’ reported by today’s edition of The print. Between Verstappen and Perez there is an abyss in terms of performance, but the curriculum of the two drivers is not even remotely comparable. Francesco Bagnaia’s brand mates, on the other hand, more or less all have titles on their bulletin board, but only Pecco has already conquered the MotoGP scepter: “In motorcycling the rider has always made and will continue to make the difference, the bike can help you but you have to know how to work“added the spearhead of Ducati, which bet in unsuspecting times on the rider from Chivasso, who supported him when all seemed lost, and who is now enjoying the well-deserved successes of a rider who, at the moment, is Verstappen of MotoGP.