The Motorcycle World Championship completed the first half of its calendar this Sunday at the legendary Circuit of Assen, in a course in which the pilots will have an unusual five-week vacation, since the test that was due was canceled at the beginning of the year be held in Finland in mid-July.

A period without competition to which each one will arrive with a different state of mind.

Marc Márquez, who has lived through an intense and complicated moment of his life, was already crying out this Saturday for this break to reposition his physique and strengthen it after the first stress test he has subjected him to in these months, after his complicated injury . The one from Cervera left this Sunday from position twenty, and

in two laps it was already tenth.

“I have warned the team and Alberto Puig that maybe the race would end on the first lap, but I needed to do it, I needed to take that risk if I wanted to have an acceptable race and that was the house brand. I am proud of that first lap, although later it is also true that I made a mistake during the race, but it was very good, “summarized Márquez, adding as positive conclusions both the impression that he had the tools to fight for the podium, something that his bad position on the grid prevented him from realizing, as the good response of his body on a demanding track. «I finished more or less well, and riding in good times, and that makes me feel

calm and see that it is a matter of time, and that race by race is improving and will surely give us the stability we seek for the future.

If the break comes at a good moment for Márquez, perhaps not so much for Fabio Quartararo, although in his case for not stopping the sweet moment he is going through. The 2021 version that the French pilot has activated has allowed him to squeeze his results when the

circumstances are more complicated, and get the most out of it when they are well given, as in Assen. He maintained his second place at the start, preceded by the power of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, and did not get nervous at the wheel of the Italian combo, but found the right moment to overtake and to put land in between, aware that his main rival for victory,

Maverick Viñales, it had not turned out well again and he was boxed in fourth place behind Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda.

“It is not easy, but we are able to keep up. In some more races, in others less, but we are there and we have the rhythm. Last year was not a good season for me, because I had a lot of ups and downs and had no regularity, but I have learned a lot since then. For me this is fantastic. You can always learn. In 2020 I did not get the results and I did not take the opportunity to fight for the championship, but I accumulated experience and it was worth it. Right now i’m feeling really good

on a mental level, in the box, with the bike, and I have more clarity on the objectives and on a mental level ”, explained the MotoGP leader (He has 34 points ahead of Johann Zarco, fourth this Sunday), who on lap 15 was four seconds ahead of Viñales, just when the Spaniard was able to take second place in the race.

Redemption and break



«With our motorcycle it is very difficult for us to overtake. I was after Nakagami and it was impossible. And at that moment I destroyed the tire going after them. When I passed him I was able to impress my rhythm, but Fabio was already very far away. But at the end of the race we were fast and

this podium was important», Analyzed Viñales. And it is that the one from Roses was able to cut a second and a half to his teammate in the last laps, although it was too late to meet the goal of winning, after a weekend that has been interpreted as that of the redemption after the Sachsenring disaster, and the confirmation of his total break with Yamaha, with whom he will not race in 2022, bringing forward the end of his contract by one year. “What is clear is that here I cannot extract my potential and I have to find my way in life. I have to be able to find something that gives me the opportunity to do my best every lap and in every race, “he acknowledged.

The podium in Assen completed it

Joan Mir, the third of the season for the world champion, who continues to compensate for his bad official training sessions (he was tenth) with his ability to grow in the race, and who remains the

best spanish overall, fourth 55 points behind the solid Quartararo.