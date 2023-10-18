Yamaha, signs of life

As is known the Yamaha is trying to find the key to the problem of a more than complicated season, which led it to settle in penultimate place among the manufacturers in a sort of ‘made in Japan’ fight with Honda for avoid the shame of last place. At the moment Iwata leads his rivals by just three points –152 to 149 – paltry figures if we consider that Luca Marini alone (fifth Ducati in the riders’ standings) took home 144 points, skipping two grand prix.

In the last three rounds of the world championship, however, Fabio Quartararo was able to maximize the package at his disposal and give the team two third places, between India and Indonesia, which took him to tenth position in the drivers’ standings. The Frenchman is now called upon to break the Phillip Island taboo, where he has collected two zeros in two participations and did not do better than tenth place in Moto2 in 2018.

The words of Meregalli (team manager)

“Fabio’s podium in Indonesia was superb. He is always 100% dedicated to the cause, regardless of the circumstances and third place will certainly have made him hungry for further success. Both he and Franky had good pace in Mandalika, so we aim to continue that in Australia too. Having said that, it is clear that Phillip Island is a different track. Last year it didn’t go the way we wanted and this year we want to start strong from Friday morning.”

The words of Fabio Quartararo

“Mandalika’s podium was fantastic. It was a good boost for the team, but now it’s already time for a new weekend. Getting a podium in Australia will be more difficult, we are talking about a track where it is necessary to save tyres. It will be difficult, but we will try! We have to take it race by race. In the last three world championship events we have achieved two podiums, so I think we can be satisfied and this can give us an extra push to prepare for the future.”

The words of Franco Morbidelli

“Apart from the electronic problem that forced me to retire, the Indonesian race was quite passable. I was satisfied with my speed and I’m curious to see if we can bring it to this weekend too. In Indonesia we have seen how important Friday is in the new 2023 MotoGP race format. We need to make sure we are ready from Friday and be prepared for anything, as the weather at Phillip Island can be unpredictable. I like this track and we will do our best.”