The last challenge before the summer break

The Dutch Grand Prixscheduled this weekend on the historic track of Assen it comes at a very delicate moment in the house Yamaha, grappling with a crisis of results that is triggering a real case. Like its compatriot Honda, the YZR-M1 is also experiencing a 2023 season full of difficulties, as demonstrated by the performances of Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman, 2021 world champion, achieved only one podium in the Grand Prix of the Americas, crossing the finish line in 3rd place. For the rest, El Diablo he encountered great complexities, to the point of struggling to get into the points or in the top ten.

Quartararo at the limit of patience

A situation obviously unwelcome to the 24-year-old from Nice, who recently spoke with the President of Yamaha in an attempt to remedy the modus operandi of the Japanese, accused by him of having a slower mentality than the European one and of knowing exactly what the problems are. they are plaguing Yamaha. A declaration that came after the German Grand Prix last week, which saw Quartararo close in 13th position.

The positive aspects of the Sachsenring

A placement that the number 21, currently 8th in the world championship and just over 100 points behind the leader Bagnaia, obviously does not want to replicate in Assen, where he won in 2021: “The tire gamble at Sachsenring didn’t pay off, but now we know it – explained Quartararo – although points-wise the German GP was not a very successful race weekend, we have learned something and this is also worth something. Last year in Assen things didn’t go according to plan, but it’s one of my favorite circuits, so I’ll do my best as always to get a good result”.

The problem according to Morbidelli

Even more complicated situation for Franco Morbidelli who, contrary to his teammate, never managed to get a podium finish, but who finished right in front of Quartararo in Germany: “After the weekend at Sachsenring, I want to get back to work as soon as possible – he added – we know we have to improve, and continuing to race is the best way to do that. The race pace we have is acceptable. The Friday time attack is the main aspect to correct. We will therefore have to work hard and make as much progress as possible in this respect in the last round before the summer break”.