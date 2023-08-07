Comeback finished with a ‘naked’ Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo he started the British Grand Prix in 22nd and last position. El Diablo was back in the fight for sixth-seventh position before losing the entire fairing around the fairing following a contact with Luca Marini at the Loop. With an M1 that looked more like a Yamaha MT, the 2021 world champion was forced to return to the pits, finishing in 15th position.

At the end of Saturday there was nothing to save for Quartararo, however yesterday at least he was climbing up the standings even to the top-5 despite starting from the last position on the starting grid. “I’m not even mad that I finished the race like that. Finishing seventh is fine when you start from 22nd. But when you’re used to getting on the podium it’s strange to define a hypothetical seventh place as a positive“his words reported by today’s edition of the French sports newspaper The Team.

Yamaha brought some new features to Silverstone and the race was a sort of test for Quartararo: “We had a new fairing, a different fork and different adjustments on the rear wheel, all things I’ve never tried before. This was a good handling test as there are a lot of direction changes, as far as acceleration is concerned, we will find out in Austria if we have made any progress“.

The comeback, however, could have been even more rapid and furious if it had been supported by a sufficiently competitive engine: “I was 4-5 behind Enea Bastianini for five laps even though I could have lapped half a second faster. Again I was able to observe bitterly how much difference there is between our bike and the Ducatis, all the faults of the M1 emerge and it was not fun at all. I only managed to overtake Bastianini when he made a mistake ”.