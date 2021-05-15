Yamaha double in Q2 at Le Mans, thanks to Quartararo and Maverick, with Miller closing the front row and Márquez sixth. But before developing what happened in Q2, to say that Q1 was an enjoyment and a real madness at the same time. Savadori and Marini achieved the two best times and the pass to the final session against the odds. They were left out, in this order, Aleix, who was overconfident and did not take advantage of one more lap that he still had at his disposal to see himself in Q2 before time; Mir, the current champion; Rins; and Bagnaia, who is the current leader of the queen class and looks like he will give up the leadership here.

Seriously, a Q1 in which Savadori must be added the merit of falling at the beginning of the repechage, crossing the track, jogging to the box and getting on his second Aprilia to get the best time. The Italian rookie scored a kind of Marquez in Texas, that of that supersonic pole after resting the bike on the wall, jumping over it and running to the box.

Back to Q2, highlight that there were up to seven poleman changes. Most started on wet tires, but immediately returned to the pit to opt for the dry option. The first to get a great time was Miller, and from there there was a dance, going to occupy the first square Zarco, again Miller, Pol, Márquez, Maverick and Quartararo, already with the time fulfilled.

The Frenchman arrives at the home race recently operated on for compartment syndrome in his right forearm, which was what cost him the victory at the Ángel Nieto de Jerez. There he had also achieved pole position, the same as in Portimao, with which This Le Mans race is the third in a row he has achieved and the sixteenth of his career, thirteen of them in MotoGP. In that figure that gave so much grief to the Teacher Last year’s one on this same track is included, which he managed to dry and then crash soundly in a race through water.

The two from Yamaha will be accompanied on the front line by Miller. Behind them, from the second row, Morbidelli, Zarco and Márquez, who took to the track with the monkey dragged as a result of a crash in turn 9 of FP4. In that session, his boxing partner at Repsol Honda, Pol Espargaró, also fell, and would go back to the ground at the official’s end when he was lowering the pole time. The youngest of the Espargaró was finally classified eighth, occupying the center of the third row between Nakgami and Rossi, who was ninth and finished on his feet miraculously, because he had a good whiplash at the entrance of the last corner when he was ready to occupy the first place provisionally.

Further back will be Aleix 13th, Mir 14th, Rins 15th, Lecuona 18th, Álex Márquez 19th and Rabat 20th.