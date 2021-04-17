Portuguese GP The Frenchman got the first position, followed by Álex Rins and Johann Zarco; Márquez will start from the second row in the return to competition

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) achieved the eleventh pole position of his career in MotoGP, ahead of Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) and fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac), this Saturday in Portimao, in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Quartararo clarified that this pole is “half deserved”, since Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) set a better time, but was invalidated for having done it with a yellow flag in the session. Back after nine months of absence due to injury, Spaniard Marc Márquez (Honda) will start on Sunday in sixth position on the starting grid.