A second place that tastes like a win. The one conquered by Fabio Quartararo in Austin is perhaps the most important placement of his career because it is now one step closer to the world title.

Already at the next appointment in Misano, Fabio will have the opportunity to play his first match point thanks to the advantage currently equal to 52 points over Pecco Bagnaia. Making calculations now, however, is premature and Quartararo just wants to enjoy the moment.

“This is a special moment for me. At the beginning of the year, when I joined the team, I had a lot of pressure from the media to take over from Vale. Being able to achieve these results is truly incredible ”.

The 20 laps of the race were mostly solo for Fabio. The championship leader only managed to keep Marquez’s pace for the first few laps, but when the Spaniard set his pace there was nothing to do.

“This second place is even better than a win. I tried everything to stay with Marc, I gave my all and I think I did a good job. I’m really happy because in the first 10 laps I was at the limit ”.

Fabio experienced a moment of thrill between the fifth and sixth pass when Jorge Martin became threatening in the exhausts and tried to overtake him. Quartararo on that occasion maintained the necessary clarity to reply to the Pramac team driver and maintain second place with his nails.

“When I saw that Martin was getting tricky, I told myself that I shouldn’t have let him pass otherwise the race would have become very difficult. Marc had already escaped and I pushed to the limit to create a sufficient gap ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio then confided that he did not face the race weekend in top form, but today’s placement proved to be the perfect medicine to heal immediately.

“Unfortunately for the past six days I have not been able to sleep well. I suffered a headache and a stomach ache, but when I crossed the finish line everything suddenly disappeared ”.

At the end of his speech to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, Quartararo then wanted to send a message to the Yamaha technicians asking for a great commitment for next year’s bike, especially at the engine level.

Read also:

“The strong point of Yamaha on this track is the braking, while the weak point is not just one. We really make a difference under braking, but in other respects we have a lot of difficulties ”.

“For the future, let’s see what happens. We must do something. This year we have done a good job, but we have to take a very important step. We are in good shape at the moment, but we really lack engine power ”.