Quartararo, operation ok on the foot

After yesterday’s crash in Assen, in which he crashed at high speed also involving an innocent Johann Zarco, Fabio Quartararo he finished in the worst way a weekend that started with a fracture of his left big toe. In fact, the Frenchman worsened his physical situation in his foot, also suffering a strong conclusion to his left elbow. Injuries that yesterday – after the GP – forced him to wear a wrap and a shower.

Today the 2021 world champion underwent surgery to start the healing journey. The surgery was successful and should allow the Diablo to be 100% back from the summer break, when the MotoGP will whiz around the Silverstone circuit on the weekend of August 6th.

Yamaha’s tweet

On its social channels, Yamaha confirmed that the surgery was perfectly successful.

Fans can feel reassured: @FabioQ20‘s surgery on his left big toe was successful! 😮‍💨 He will have a good long rest and come back as strong as ever 💪 We all wish him a speedy recovery 💙#MonsterYamaha | #MotoGP | #GetWellSoonFabio pic.twitter.com/X1PhOi5Kch — Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (@YamahaMotoGP) June 26, 2023

Quartararo’s holidays, therefore, will be dedicated to rehabilitation, as well as for Marc Marquez. Even the Honda rider will have to sweat: not at the beach, but in the gym, to recover 100% from the fractured rib. Both hoped to fight for the title in 2023 and instead find themselves injured and above all powerless in the face of Ducati’s unchallenged dominance.