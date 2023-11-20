Quartararo’s battles

The positive momentum continues Fabio Quartararo in the final events of this season, which proved decidedly complex for the French driver Yamaha. The 2021 world champion has in fact finished in seventh positionhowever, starting from 13th place on the grid and completing very decisive and clean overtaking moves, one of which was done to the detriment of Jorge Martin, who was in clear difficulty in trying not to lose too much ground on Francesco Bagnaia in the fight for the title.

Half happiness

‘El Diablo’however, was unable to catch up on Alex Marquez, finishing 2 tenths behind the Spaniard of the Gresini team and not expressing a total sense of satisfaction with the result: “It was a good race and a good comeback – he has declared – I made an excellent start, not like Saturday, but I expected a better result. The race was faster than the Sprint, when we had more chances to set lap times, but this was our pace. It was the best we could do. Our pace was good and I caught up with the group in front of me very quickly. The last lap with Alex Marquez was really difficult. I was faster, but I couldn’t overtake him. I think we can be satisfied with our race and what we did today and this weekend.”

Morbidelli’s ‘strange’ GP

Different story for Franco Morbidelli, who was also at the center of attention this weekend for the argument that took place on the track with Aleix Espargarò, who slapped the Roman driver during Q1. In the race, after a comeback from 18th place on the grid to 13th, the #21 engaged in a duel with Bastianini’s official Ducati, but subsequently lost other positions to Mir and the Fernandez brothers, thus finishing in 16th place: “It was a strange race – commented – I expected a totally different type of performance. The feeling with the tire was not normal. I was faster in the Warm Up on used tires on Friday and in hot conditions than I was this evening on new tires and in race mode. It’s like that on this track.”