Lia Quartapelle vents on Twitter and wants to ask a parliamentary question for “Silvio’s vodka”

Let’s start with a tweet that Lia Quartapelle, deputy of the Democratic Party, he wanted to give the emotion and joy of the social network with the chirping bird: “According to the European Commission, the gift of 20 bottles of vodka from Putin to Berlusconi is a violation of the sanctions. I will submit a parliamentary question for ask the Italian government how it intends to react to this violation of the sanctions against Russia“. Meanwhile, let’s try to understand who this lady is, because beyond the suggestion of the surname that makes her easy prey to memory, no one knows who she is.

Lia Quartapelleshe is not any one, but she is the daughter of the distinguished professor Luigi Quartapelle Procopio who is an associate professor at the Milan Polytechnic. Degree in nuclear engineering, the professor frequents the shaggy fields of relativistic fluid dynamics, things that give chills even to those who know about liquids, such as plumbers. And in fact he deals with plumbing. The second surname inspires most reverential respect, because there was a very learned Byzantine historian from Caesarea who was called exactly like that, but Procopius was the name, but let’s not say anything. If one is called Quartapelle and in addition Procopio must have had very illustrious ancestors, albeit undoubtedly a little strange.

But let’s go back to the deputy, even Head of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Party (so the fool is even greater) and recent fan of the transgender slut Peppa Pig. Lia studied and earned an international bachelor’s degree in Wales. From Wikipedia, to her entry, which she must have compiled herself due to the wealth of details that Ungaretti has not, we are also informed of the title of her thesis, strictly in English: “How does aid through budget support contribute to growth? A SAM-based analysis of the Mozambican case “.

Thesis that earned her a degree with honors in Economics and a desirable place at Mc Donald’s, then she did the classic Masters in London, then she did the usual radical chic tours in Third World countries to finally get her doctorate on African things at the University of Pavia, the same location where she is a “culture expert” (as she herself probably always lets us know from Wikipedia) which means that she has not yet managed to enter and tries to collaborate on a voluntary basis using the title that, however, always has its pig effect on fools and the less educated of university heraldry.

Subscribe to the newsletter

