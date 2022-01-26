(from the correspondent Elvira Terranova) – Angelo Tardino, a 48-year-old agricultural entrepreneur from Licata, had planned everything, down to the smallest details. At six this morning he left home, but instead of going to the countryside to cultivate his land, he rushed to the home of his brother Diego, 44, in the Safarello district. For some time the two had not lived in the same building anymore, due to the constant disputes over the division of some cultivated land, of a well. On him, Angelo Tardino, had at least two weapons, a nine-caliber and a revolver. All regularly detained. He rings the gate and Diego opens it for him. The discussion comes alive. Antonio starts shooting and hits him, once, twice, three times. Diego falls to the ground, lifeless. Angelo Tardino enters the house and starts looking, room by room, for his brother’s wife and children. The first to fall under his blows, at least four, is Alessandra Ballacchino, the wife of Diego Tardino. Then it’s up to Alessia Tardino, 15, who today should have done the Greek version at the Linares high school. Finally, the last shot was destined for the youngest of the family, Vincenzino, just 11 years old. He will be found, only several hours later, under the bed, wrapped in the blanket. He unloaded all sixteen gunshots on the family.

Angelo Tardino, after the carnage, leaves his brother’s home and calls his wife. “I made a fool of myself, I killed them all,” he tells her. “Now I’ll kill myself.” The wife starts screaming and says, “What did you do?” and immediately call the carabinieri. “My husband killed my brother-in-law and his family, now he wants to kill himself. Help me.” Click the search. The Carabinieri call Angelo Tardino on the phone who answers. They start talking. The man wants to turn himself in, then suddenly changes his mind. He closes the call and disappears. It becomes untraceable. In the meantime, the military located it and reached it, under an overpass, in via Mauro De Mauro, in the Oltreponte area. But it’s too late. They hear one, two shots. Tardino shot himself in the temple. And he collapses to the ground, with his brain crushed. He will be transferred by air ambulance to the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta, where he will die after a few hours. Head injuries are too serious.

The teachers of the children killed are in shock

Meanwhile, the Carabinieri, in Licata arrive in the Safarello district, in the home of Diego Tardino, where they make the macabre discovery. First Diego, then his wife, then Alessia. At first, little Vincenzo escapes the eye of the Carabinieri. Only hours later do they find him curled up under the bed. A massacre. The news spreads around the town. At school. At the Liceo Linares, attended by Alessia, I am in shock. “Alessia is, and I say it is because I find it hard to think about the past, a serious, clean girl, whose eyes were smiling. Her eyes showed her desire to learn and to live”, tells Adnkronos Floriana Costanzo, the teacher of Italian by Alessia. “Despite her young age, Alessia had taken the fate of her life in hand – she says moved- She had not yet decided what to do when she grew up but she was building her future. She interacted with us, often intervening”. Tiziani Alesci, the teacher of little Vincenzo, who attended the Marconi school in Licata, cannot hold back the tears. “Vincenzo was a cheerful, generous child, full of the will to live. I saw him yesterday morning in class and nothing foreshadowed this immense tragedy,” Tiziana Alesci, little Vincenzo’s teacher, told Adnkronos. “” He was a quiet child – he says – Even his mother, Alessandra, was a girl who was always present in the school’s activities. He looked after Vincenzo a lot. A very present family “.

A few steps from the home of the exterminated family, there is a blue Alfa. Inside are two women. They cry. They are the cousins ​​of Alessandra Ballacchino, the mother of the two killed children. “We are shocked. We never expected this tragedy. Why did Diego open the door to that murderer? Damn murderer”, says one of the two cousins ​​to the Adnkronos. “Why did they not allow us to give a last farewell to our loved ones? – she says weeping – We just wanted to say hello to them. Poor creatures …”. The woman weeps bitterly. Then he explains: “Between the two brothers there had been clashes for a long time. Before they lived in the same building. But they were constantly fighting over the division of some agricultural properties. And in the end Alessandra decided to go and live here in the countryside, just to have nothing to do with that madman. ” Meanwhile, the vehicles of the funeral honors have arrived at the site of the massacre. To transfer the bodies to the hospital in Agrigento where the autopsy will be performed, ordered by the Prosecutor of Agrigento Luigi Patronaggio who coordinates the investigation into the massacre together with the prosecutor on duty Paola Vetro. Throughout the day, Angelo Tardino’s wife and brother are heard. They explain the reasons for the constant quarrels between the brothers

The mayor announces the city mourning on the day of the funeral

In the afternoon the mayor Pino Galanti announces that on the day of the funeral of the four victims of this morning’s massacre in Licata it will be city mourning. ” We are shocked, destroyed, by what happened. An unimaginable massacre, a tragedy that has devastated our community. Really – these are the words of Mayor Galanti – there are no words to comment on the tragedy that has struck our city. We are close to the families of the victims. On the day the funeral will be celebrated in Licata it will be city mourning ”. The president of the city council, Giuseppe Russotto, announced that tonight, at the beginning of the online meeting for the question time, a minute of meditation will be observed for the victims. Darkness falls on Licata. An astonished city.