From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A dispute between Russian forces has escalated. Several soldiers are dead. Kadyrov soldiers are repeatedly involved in the incident.

Zaporizhia — Another row involving supporters of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has spiraled out of control. Only recently did the so-called Kadyrovites make headlines because a drunken Kadyrov soldier is said to have shot civilians and Russian soldiers. According to a report, the situation between the soldiers fighting for Vladimir Putin from the Russian republic of Dagestan and the Kadyrovites is said to have escalated. 20 soldiers are said to have been killed and around 40 injured.

Dispute in Putin’s army escalates: Kadyrov soldiers probably involved

The incident is said to haveNational Resistance Center‘ in the village of Mykhailivka near Zaporizhia. According to the portal, Russian media arrived on Saturday (August 12) intending to film a feature in the village about a high-ranking Kadyrovite official. At around 8 p.m. there was a clash between soldiers from Dagestan and Kadyrovites in the village park. During the argument, one of the soldiers reportedly started firing with a small automatic weapon.

The National Resistance Center was established by Ukrainian forces after the invasion of Russia. His reports cannot be called neutral as they represent the opinions and interests of Ukraine. The incident cannot be independently verified. According to the descriptions of the portal, another soldier is said to have been wounded with life-threatening stitches. The confrontation then intensified. Hand grenades and other automatic weapons were used.

In the end, the soldiers from Dagestan are said to have won the dispute. There were dead and wounded on both sides. The commander of the Kadyrovites was said to have been “sent to the front as punishment,” the National Resistance Center said.

Dispute among Russian soldiers — Kadyrovs want to win Putin’s loyalty

According to a report by the British Defense Ministry, Kadyrov is to prove his loyalty to Putin. For this he wants to emphasize the role of his fighters in Ukraine. “Chechen forces constitute a relatively small but prominent part of the Russian forces in Ukraine,” the ministry wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. It went on to say, “Part of the reason why Kadyrov heavily touts the role of his units is because he wants to polish his credibility as a Putin loyalist.” The question arises as to whether Kadyrov still has his unit under control.

Not all Chechen soldiers are fighting for Putin in the Ukraine war, because Chechen fighters can be found on the Ukrainian side. Also when the military reservists were called up in Dagestan in September 2022 there were clashes with the authorities. Numerous people had opposed Putin’s mobilization. (vk)