ua season in hell, no return. It is that of PSG who tomorrow evening, even if they lose in Strasbourg if Lens does the same against Ajaccio, will be crowned champions of France. Winning by losing is a lot like PSG, in its eleventh title: a record. From first in the standings from the first day: another record. Still, it’s not enough to forget the flop in the Champions League, with the exit in the round of 16 for the second year in a row. Perhaps inevitable given the sequence of quarrels, crises, controversies and scandals on and off the pitch, which have created permanent chaos in the club of the Emir of Qatar. So fasten your seat belts, let’s get started.