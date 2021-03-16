A deputy from Río Negro harshly questioned the appointment of Martín Soria as head of the Ministry of Justice, replacing Marcela Losardo, and pointed to his confrontational profile to “pressure Justice”.

Is about Luis Di Giacomo, former minister of the provincial government during the administrations of Carlos Weretilneck and current national legislator for Río Negro, in addition to one of the votes that Kirchnerism needs to approve the judicial reform.

“Soria Minister is to institute provocation, and if we expected a serious judicial reform proposal, agreed through dialogue, with academic rigor, pointing to the needs and demands of speed, efficiency and balance, where there is no submission to political power, “he wrote via Twitter.

And he pointed to the lack of “training and experience” of the new Minister of Justice, and stated that his profile “quarrelsome and confrontational appears as more consistent with intentions to interfere and pressure all justice “

“They seem not to see that provoking the sovereign results in widespread discredit that only serves the messengers of anti-politics and therefore to damage our democracy, “said Di Giacomo, who was also president of the Deliberative Council of General Roca and psychiatrist of Soria’s mother, Susana Freydoz, who is in custody for murdering the January 1, 2012 to her husband, the then provincial governor Carlos Soria.

After a week around Losardo’s replacement in Justice, the President decided on Monday for the deputy Soria, who in the next few days will be sworn in as the new minister at times of maximum tension between the government coalition and the Judiciary.

In mid-February, Soria criminally denounced in Comodoro Py to the president of the Chamber of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, for his visits to the Casa Rosada during the administration of Mauricio Macri, between 2016 and 2018.

The national deputy of Río Negro, Luis Di Giácomo, of Juntos Somos Río Negro.

The presentation was held from the Instituto Patria, because it alluded to the supposed lawfare that, according to Cristina Kirchner and the main K leaders, was orchestrated during the previous administration in the federal courts during the Cambiemos administration.

From his Twitter account, Soria thanked the head of state for his appointment and promised to "work to ensure that justice services in our country are more efficient, inclusive and egalitarian; to advance in a conceptual transformation that places justice in the face of citizens and citizens".

“We will work to ensure that Justice services in our country are more efficient, inclusive and egalitarian; to advance in a conceptual transformation that places justice in the face of citizens, “the brand-new national official tweeted.

Meanwhile, it is expected that in the next few days the President will swear him in and assume a key position, amid the dispute between the government coalition and the Judiciary.

