This morning a new live episode of Uno Mattina was broadcast. The program entertains families with sketches and amusing moments, alternating with moments of news and information. This morning, however, there was a moment of tension between the conductors which ended with the exit of one of the two.

We’re talking about Tiberio Timperi and Gianni Ippoliti who had a live discussion, which started with a snort from Tiberio, while Gianni was carrying out his press review.

Gianni Ippoliti does the usual Press Review on Unomattina In famiglia, but notices Tiberio Timperi snorting. After a confrontation, Ippoliti leaves the studio: “I’m leaving, keep on puffing”. But beauty is the Stranger Things soundtrack to follow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EOdkcY4hEd — Ruben Trasatti (@darkap89) June 11, 2023

“Tiberio tell me, I see you snorting”, asks Gianni Ippoliti as soon as he hears that his colleague Timperi has just snorted as he sat next to him. “No no, nothing, let’s talk later… let’s do the math later”, the conductor replies almost annoyed, while trying to hide the annoyance he felt just before. Nothing to do however, Ippoliti seems to be willing to get to the bottom of it: “Let’s talk about it right away, come on tell me, we’re live, it’s beautiful like this…”. Finding a wall again, the journalist speaks explicitly: “This time I won’t move dear Tiberius, I’ll give you a nice massage and tell me what you wanted to say”, to which the clear closure with a “but I really don’t think about it” which unleashed the abandonment of the study of Uno Mattina in Famiglia.

“Then the press review ends here, thank you and goodbye”, says Gianni Ippoliti. “And now what should we do?” Asks Timperi, regardless of the brusque reaction of his colleague, who in turn, before taking away the newspapers and lectern, takes his leave with this sentence: “Snort, keep on puffing”. The break from the counter where the very embarrassed Monica Setta and Ingrid Muccitelli were trying to re-establish a minimum of harmony, with hints of unsuccessful laughter, is deemed necessary and the director starts the music of Stranger Things to pass the line at the time of the experiments with Colonel Francesco Laurenzi. Who, video in hand, seems stunned by the scene he witnessed and awkwardly takes over the reins of the situation, trying to improvise an intervention. It is not the first time that Uno Mattina seems more like a condominium meeting than a family, also considering the precedents between Timperi and Monica Setta.