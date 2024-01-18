A heated confrontation with mutual accusations of the poor management of a garage. The argument took place in via Marino in Fizzonasco, in the Milan area, where the older of the two contenders, both of Moroccan origin, grabbed a screwdriver and hit the other from behind. The attack occurred around 10.30 am on Thursday 18 January and had a tragic epilogue with the death of the 32-year-old injured man an hour later at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano.

In the municipality in the southern hinterland of the Lombardy capital, the victim was rescued by 118 personnel after being found in an apartment in a building at number 62 of Via Pavese. The attacker and his roommate were the ones who brought it to us from the workshop. It was also the 47-year-old who called 112 and triggered the alarm. He left the house and entered the pizzeria on the other side of the street. He asked the owner for help, telling him that his 32-year-old roommate had fallen ill and needed urgent medical attention. During the phone call to the emergency number, the attacker took the phone from the manager of the restaurant and instead confessed to the screwdriver attack. And there he remained until the arrival of the Carabinieri of the Corsico company who arrested him, in agreement with the prosecutor on duty Silvia Bonardi. He told the Army soldiers that the initial discussion arose because the 47-year-old accused the other of not having given him the proceeds and causing the garage he had entrusted him to manage to go bankrupt in the nine months in which he had temporarily returned to Morocco. The initial charges of attempted murder escalated to murder within an hour when the hospital announced the 32-year-old's death.